Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market: Shares, Competitive landscape and Analysis and Challenges by 2021

ASIC is a microchip, designed for a specific application or purpose. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs as per the device configuration or end-user specification. The different microprocessors and memory cores are being included in an ASIC, which enables the limited software programmability with the software algorithm performed on the device. An ASIC is found in all the electronic devices, and its uses can range from custom rendering of images to sound conversion. Digital circuits are a common form of ASIC.

Top Vendors of Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Worldwide:Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

Other prominent Vendors:Linear Technology, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductors

Drivers of Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market: Increased use in consumer electronics.

Challenges of Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market: Fluctuations in foreign currency.

Trend of Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market: Growth prospects in IoT and big data

Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market: Regional Analysis

America

APAC

EMEA

