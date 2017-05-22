APAC Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market 2017 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2022

The Commercial Vehicles Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the period 2017-2021.

EGR is a technique in automotive for reducing the formation of NOx by recirculating a portion of the exhaust gases that come after combustion back into the vehicle’s engine cylinders. This system is used in diesel and petroleum engines for controlling emissions. The commercial vehicles EGR system market in APAC is segmented into heavy and medium commercial vehicles. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Key Vendors of APAC Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market:

BorgWarner

Cummins

Delphi Automotive

Faurecia

MAHLE

Tenneco

And many more…

Regions of APAC Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

APAC Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Upcoming stringent fuel economy and emission norms for commercial vehicles.), Market Challenge (Growth of railway networks for transporting freight and passengers in APAC.) and analysis of the APAC Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Trends are (Compact emissions aftertreatment module including EGR, Growing penetration of low pressure and infinitely variable EGR, Growth of natural gas engines in APAC)

