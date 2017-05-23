Anti-Foaming Agents Market Report Aims To Outline and Forecast, Top Vendors, Organization Sizes, And Industry Verticals By 2021

Anti-Foaming Agents Market Research Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the Top vendors present worldwide. Industry Experts Forecast Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market to Grow at 4.12% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. Anti-foaming agents are chemical additives that minimize and stop the formation of foam. They are mainly used in industrial process liquids to reduce the formation of foam. Foam formation leads to flaws on surface coatings and prevents efficient filling of containers. Foam formation is the major problem faced while developing coatings and printing inks by formulation processes such as water-based, solvent-free, radiation-curing, and high solids formulations. Foams cause severe defects in surface coatings, inefficiency in the processing, storage instability, and various other losses. Anti-foaming agents have high surface active properties and low viscosity.

Anti-Foaming Agents Market Segmented by Leading Key Vendors: Ashland, Dow Corning, Elementis and Other prominent vendors are: ALTANA, Ecolab

Anti-Foaming Agents Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Anti-Foaming Agents Market for 2017-2021. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Anti-Foaming Agents industry. Anti-Foaming Agents Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Highlights of Report:

Increasing adoption of water-based formulations over solvent-based formulations Drives Anti-Foaming Agents Market with its Impact on global Industry.

Stringent regulations concerning heavy and toxic chemicals is the Challenge to face for Anti-Foaming Agents Market with its Impact on global Industry.

Increasing adoption of anti-foaming agents in bioprocess market is Trending for Anti-Foaming Agents Market with its Impact on global Industry.

The report provides in depth research of the Anti-Foaming Agents industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key vendors, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends of Anti-Foaming Agents market. Also Anti-Foaming Agents market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Major Exhibits mentioned in Anti-Foaming Agents market report: Five forces analysis, Product offerings, Recent developments, Business revenue (% share), Application (millions of units)

The Anti-Foaming Agents market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.