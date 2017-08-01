Animal Parasiticides Market Research Report 2017: Demand Growth Rate, Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide

Global Animal Parasiticides Market Report Is a Proficient and Detail Research on Latest Technological Advancements with Market Share Analysis of The Top Players In Animal Parasiticides Industry. This Report Provides Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based on the Animal Parasiticides Market Estimations along with Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide.

The Global Animal Parasiticides market is accounted for $8.16 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $12.87 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Increasing awareness among people about zoonotic disease and rising adoption of pet animals largely across the globe has made a way for the global animal parasiticide market. With the rise in animal health expenditure, animal-derived food products and animal research along with growing research grants, the market is fueling up.

The dominant market share is swallowed by Europe followed by North America, owing to increasing awareness about animal diseases, growing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels, and rising demand for animal-derived food products. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to rise in livestock population and increasing pet adoption.

Key Players Leading Animal Parasiticides market:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Elanco

ELI Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

And More. .

Geographically, Animal Parasiticides market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Products Covered in Animal Parasiticides Market Report:

Endoparasiticides Products

Endectocides Products

Ectoparasiticides Products

And More.

Disease Causing Organisms Covered in Animal Parasiticides Market Report:

Endoparasiticides

Heartworms

Lungworms

Gastrointestinal nematode

Ectoparasiticides

And More.

Further, the statistical research, Animal Parasiticides Market report depicts the analysis of global Industry Manufacturers, Supply chain trends, Key Developments, Strategic recommendations for the new entrants and Futuristic Market Scenario by 2022.

Important Topics Stated In Table of Contents of Animal Parasiticides Market Research Report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Stake Holders

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Approach and Sources

1.5 Animal Parasiticides Market Growth And Demand Growth Rate

1.6 Product Technical Level

1.7 Profit Market of Animal Parasiticides Industry

2 Porters Five Force Analysis

2.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.2 Bargaining power of buyers

2.3 Threats of substitutes and new entrants

2.4 Animal Parasiticides Market Competitive rivalry

3 Key Developments

3.1 Animal Parasiticides Market Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

3.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

3.3 New Product Launch

3.4 Expansions

3.5 Other Key Strategies

4 Animal Parasiticides Market Trend Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Threats

4.6 End User Analysis

4.7 Emerging Markets

4.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

5 Company Profiling

6 Global Animal Parasiticides Market, By Geography

7 Global Animal Parasiticides Market, By Chemical Type

8 Global Animal Parasiticides Market, By End User

And More.

Animal Parasiticides Market Report Offerings:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments and regional markets

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Animal Parasiticides Market

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

In a word, Animal Parasiticides Market report is a Professional and In-depth study on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Animal Parasiticides market

No. of Pages: 134

