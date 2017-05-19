Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2017 Market Research Report: Latest Review, Current Trends and Forecast 2022

The Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market to GROW at a CAGR of 8.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Over the past decade, the aviation industry has seen many changes in consumer behavior and preferences toward airports. Airline passengers have been significantly influenced by the sophisticated services, high-quality food, and comfortable stay that airports have to offer. Also, services that assist airlines in performing their operations in airports generate a significant portion of non-aeronautical revenue.

Key Vendors of Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market:

Department of Aviation

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Metropolitan Airports Commission

Copenhagen Airports

Korea Airports Corporation

And many more…

Regions of Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Growing transit and transfer passenger traffic.), Market Challenge (Effect of airport privatization on concessionaries prices.) and analysis of the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Trends are (Progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts, Development of smart airport strategies, Evolution of capsule hotels for passengers)

Key questions answered in Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Report:

What will the Market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key Market trends?

What is driving this Market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

