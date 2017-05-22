Airport Automated Security Screening Market 2017 Trend Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2022- Market Research Report

The Global Automated Airport Security Screening Market to GROW at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2017-2021.

Airport screening systems are being used at the airport security checkpoints since decades. Previously, most of the airport screening process relied on handheld metal detectors or walk-through metal detectors and X-ray systems. However, with the increasing security threats and the inability of the metal detectors to detect non-metallic objects and explosives are forcing many airports to implement advanced imaging technologies and procedures to screen passengers and baggage for explosives and non-metallic weapons.

Key Vendors of Airport Automated Security Screening Market:

CEIA

L-3 communications security and detection systems

Nuctech

Rapiscan Systems

SDI

Smiths Detection

And many more…

Regions of Airport Automated Security Screening Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Airport Automated Security Screening Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Advanced airport screening systems, Emergence of real-time intelligence security, Growing emphasis on reducing passenger wait time, Increasing security threats), Market Challenge (Cost associated with screening systems, Complex process of passenger screening with existing systems, Faulty security equipment, Vulnerability to hacking) and analysis of the Airport Automated Security Screening Market Trends are (Evolution of biometrics technology, Growing acceptance of private security, Integration of IT with airport security, Introduction of CCE approach)

Key questions answered in Airport Automated Security Screening Market Report:

What will the Market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key Market trends?

What is driving this Market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

