Air Traffic Control Equipment Market To Demonstrate Robust Growth Over Next Few Years, With The Biggest Acceleration Coming Market Drivers

The Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is estimated at $4.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2015 to 2022.

Enhanced aircraft movement, construction of new airport and renovation of the existing ones led by the passenger & freight traffic, and increased capacity are some of the key factors driving the market. However, high cost of air traffic control equipment and government spending cuts are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth rate in the market. The growth of the air traffic control equipment market in this region is due to to the growing government spending for infrastructure development, liberalization of regulations related to air transport, and growing GDP of the region.

Key Players Leading Air Traffic Control Equipment market:

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corp

Comsoft GMBH

BAE Systems Plc

Harris Corporation

Cobham Plc

And More. .

Geographically, Air Traffic Control Equipment market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Products Covered in Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report:

Safety and Navigational Devices

Proximity Devices

Radar Devices

Automation Equipment

And More.

Application Covered in Air Traffic Control Equipment MarketReport:

Surveillance

Navigation

Communication

And More.

Further, the statistical research, Air Traffic Control Equipment Market report depicts the analysis of global Industry Manufacturers, Supply chain trends, Key Developments, Strategic recommendations for the new entrants and Futuristic Market Scenario by 2022.

