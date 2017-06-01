Air Knife Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

The report Air Knife Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Air Knife Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Air Knife Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Deatail About Air Knife Market Report :An air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.

Air Knife Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EXAIR

Vortec

ACI

Vortron

Meech International

Simco

Secomak

Streamtek and many more

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Air Knife Market Segment by Type, covers

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

Other

Air Knife Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Processing & Packaging

Industrial Application

Electronics

Other

Scope of the Air Knife Market Report:

This report focuses on the Air Knife in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

