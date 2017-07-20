Acrylonitrile Market Report 2017 Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application Forecast To 2021

Acrylonitrile Market Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Acrylonitrile Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Acrylonitrile Market for 2017-2021. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Acrylonitrile industry.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Acrylonitrile manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Acrylonitrile Market.

Acrylonitrile is a colorless and clear liquid with a slightly pungent odor. It is globally used to manufacture resins, rubber, plastics, synthetic fibers, and elastomers. It is also used to manufacture carbon fibers used in the defense, aerospace, and aircraft industries. Acrylonitrile is mainly used to manufacture acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, polyacrylamide (PAM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), and others, including carbon fiber and acrylonitrile styrene acrylate.

Key players covered in this Acrylonitrile market report are: Asahi Kasei , China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Formosa Plastics, INEOS , Sumitomo Chemical

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Ascend Performance Materials, Cytec Solvay Group, LUKOIL, Mitsubishi Rayon

The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends of Acrylonitrile market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The Acrylonitrile market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Acrylonitrile market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Acrylonitrile Market Driver: Increasing applications of PAM

Acrylonitrile Market Challenge: Volatility in raw material prices

Acrylonitrile Market Trend: Increase in demand for bio-based polymers

Geographical Segmentation of Acrylonitrile Market: Americas, APAC, EMEA

The report provides a basic overview of the Acrylonitrile industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key vendors, market drivers and market challenges. The Acrylonitrile market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Acrylonitrile market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

