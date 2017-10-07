Acrylonitrile Market 2021 by Application, Consumption, Investment Feasibility, Growth Opportunities, Regions & Forecast

Global Acrylonitrile Market latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure forecast until 2021. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Acrylonitrile market. Report analysts forecast the global Acrylonitrile to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Acrylonitrile Market: Driving factors: – Increasing applications of PAM

Acrylonitrile Market: Challenges: – Volatility in raw material prices

Acrylonitrile Market: Trends: – Increase in demand for bio-based polymers

The Major Key players reported in the Acrylonitrile market include: Asahi Kasei, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Formosa Plastics, INEOS, Sumitomo Chemical, and many Other prominent vendors with Acrylonitrile Market Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA.

Acrylonitrile is a colorless and clear liquid with a slightly pungent odor. It is globally used to manufacture resins, rubber, plastics, synthetic fibers, and elastomers. It is also used to manufacture carbon fibers used in the defense, aerospace, and aircraft industries. Acrylonitrile is mainly used to manufacture acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, polyacrylamide (PAM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), and others, including carbon fiber and acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

In the end, the report elaborates the Global Acrylonitrile overview various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. Present day status of the Acrylonitrile Market in key regions is stated and industry policies and news are analyzed.

