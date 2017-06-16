Acousto-Optic Modulators Market 2017 Trend Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2022- Market Research Report

Acousto-Optic Modulators Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Acousto-Optic Modulators Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Acousto-Optic Modulators Market.

Top Manufacturers of Acousto-Optic Modulators Market are:

Gooch&Housego

Brimrose

Isomet Corporation

AA Opto-Electronic Company

A·P·E GmbH

IntraAction Corp

Lightcomm Technology Co.,Ltd

An acousto-optic modulator (AOM) is a device which can be used for controlling the power, frequency or spatial direction of a laser beam with an electrical drive signal. It is based on the acousto-optic effect, i.e. the modification of the refractive index by the oscillating mechanical pressure of a sound wave.

Acousto-Optic Modulators Market: Type wise segment: –

Fiber-Coupled Acousto-optic Modulators

Free-space Acousto-optic Modulators

Acousto-Optic Modulators Market: Applications wise segment: –

Material processing

Medical (surgery, beauty)

Laser Printing

Laser imaging and displays

Research

