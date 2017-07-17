Access Control as a Service Market Research Report: Market Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2020

Global Access Control as a Service Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Access Control as a Service Market to Grow at 24.58% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Mobile devices are increasingly being used by enterprises and consumers alike and are becoming preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, corporate data access, social networking, and applications. The consequences of hackers gaining access to personal information on these devices can be disastrous and irreparable. ACaaS broadly encompasses the protection of mobile devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hacking attempts, online identity theft, and accidental loss.

ACaaS solutions ensure a secure identity-based access to corporate information on mobile devices from any location in a multi-technology environment. These solutions help enterprises secure information and critical data by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.

Leading Key Vendors of Access Control as a Service Market:

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Symantec

Brivo

Centrify

Datawatch Systems

Digital Hands

Gemalto

Forcefield Systems

Highlights of Report:

Increased adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy in enterprises To Drive Access Control as a Service Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Data security concerns Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Access Control as a Service Industry.

Emergence of identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) Is Trending For Access Control as a Service Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 38 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Access Control as a Service manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Access Control as a Service Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Access Control as a Service market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

The report provides in depth research of the Access Control as a Service industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing Access Control as a Service market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Access Control as a Service market before evaluating its feasibility. The Access Control as a Service market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

